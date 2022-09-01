US Open: Serena Williams beats second seed Anett Kontaveit in New York

Serena Williams was playing just her fifth match after a 11-month lay-off which started after she retired injured at Wimbledon in July 2021

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Serena Williams showed she has no intention of ending her singles career without a fight after beating second seed Anett Kontaveit on another remarkable night at the US Open.

Williams, ranked 413th and turning 41 next month, won 7-6 (7-4) 2-6 6-2 to stun the Estonian in New York.

The American recently announced her intention to retire after her home major and is now into the third round.

Williams will play Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic next on Friday.

A few weeks ago, Williams announced she was “evolving away” from playing in an essay for fashion magazine Vogue but agreed after beating Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic on Monday she…