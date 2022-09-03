US Open: Serena Williams’ profession over after Ajla Tomljanovic defeat

Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slams singles titles, the second most in tennis history

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

Serena Williams waved farewell to the US Open – and her illustrious career – amid emotional scenes after she lost to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic on a compelling night in New York.

Williams, who turns 41 this month, is set to retire after the tournament.

It will end a 27-year professional career that brought 23 major singles wins and sees the American widely labelled as the greatest of all time.

Williams fought back from a set down but ended up losing 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 6-1.

The former long-time world number one saved five match points in what proved to be the final game but was powerless to stop a sixth.

Almost everyone who could rose to their feet when she departed the court on…