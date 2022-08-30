US Open tennis balls: Iga Swiatek amongst feminine gamers criticising ‘horrible’ balls

French Open champion Iga Swiatek is the top seed in New York this year

Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September Coverage : Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app

When world number one Iga Swiatek was asked about the tennis balls the female players use at the US Open, she did not hold back.

“I think those balls are horrible,” Swiatek said last week.

“They are pretty bad. I know there are many players who complain, and many of them are top 10.”

The US Open is the only major where men and women use different balls and, in the build-up to this year’s tournament, a number of players have echoed Swiatek’s comments.

There has also been a mixed response to the decision to allow in-play coaching at the tournament for the first time.

What difference do the balls make?

The women use Wilson US Open regular duty balls in New York, while the men use Wilson US Open…