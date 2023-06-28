US Outdoor Furniture Market size to grow by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The US outdoor furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The outdoor furniture market report in US also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, TheHome Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Outdoor furniture market in the US

US Outdoor Furniture Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).