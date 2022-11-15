US sanctions companies concerned in manufacturing and switch of Iranian drones to Russia



Washington

CNN

—



The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals – Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov – who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.

“As we have demonstrated repeatedly, the United States is determined to sanction people and companies, no matter where they are located, that support Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

“Today’s action exposes and holds accountable companies and individuals that have enabled Russia’s use of Iranian-built UAVs to brutalize Ukrainian civilians. This is part of our larger effort to disrupt…