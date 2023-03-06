US senators name for UN probe into secret Iranian torture facilities



London

CNN

A committee of US senators has called on the United Nations to investigate a network of secret torture centers in Iran exposed by a CNN investigation last month.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the CNN report – which revealed a swathe of clandestine detention centers used by the Iranian regime to brutalize protesters into submission – demonstrated that Iran was prepared to torture its own people in order to quell unrest.

“The discovery of these secret jails is the latest example of the cruelty of the Iranian regime. The international community needs to hold Tehran accountable for torturing its own citizens,” read a tweet posted by the official account of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, linking to the CNN report. It said the revelations should be investigated by the United Nations Human Rights Council’s fact-finding mission on Iran.

…