US strike kills 5 al-Shabaab fighters in Somalia, US Africa Command says





CNN

—



A US strike in Somalia killed five al-Shabaab fighters on Wednesday, US Africa Command said in a statement. The strike was carried out at the request of the Somali government and was a “collective self-defense strike,” according to AFRICOM.

The strike was carried out approximately 300 miles north of the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

No civilians were injured or killed, AFRICOM said, citing the remote location of the operation.

The latest strike marks the second time in a week that the US has targeted al-Shabaab forces in Somalia. On Friday, the US carried out a strike that killed 12 al-Shabaab fighters northeast of Mogadishu.

Since the beginning of the year, the US has conducted a total of five strikes aimed at al-Shabaab, according to AFRICOM, an indication of the increased partnership between the US and Somali government and Somali forces…