US turns up the warmth on Center East allies in bid to cease Russia’s struggle machine

As the Ukraine war approaches the one-year mark, the United States is ramping up efforts to choke off Russia’s economy and it has set its sight on the Middle East.

A top US Treasury official arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to warn the regional business hub that helping Moscow evade sanctions wouldn’t be without consequences.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, met with senior government officials from several UAE ministries, where he discussed “rooting out evasion of US sanctions, particularly on Russia and Iran,” as well as the US’ “commitment to take additional actions against those…