US will work to take away Iran from UN Fee on the Standing of Ladies

The United States will work to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced Wednesday.

The effort to evict Iran form the 45-member intergovernmental body comes as the Iranian government has tried to suppress nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of that nation’s so-called morality police.

“The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights,” Harris said in a statement.

“Iran has demonstrated through its denial of women’s rights and brutal crackdown on its own people that it is unfit to serve on this Commission; Iran’s very presence discredits the integrity of its membership and the work to advance…