USA at World Cup 1990: Baggage of urine, cans of Bud and a groundbreaking marketing campaign

The United States team celebrate the victory that secured their qualification for the 1990 World Cup. Goalscorer Paul Caligiuri (in the back row) is wearing a Trinidad and Tobago hat handed to him by their federation president Jack Warner

On a Saturday evening in February 1990, many of the United States’ finest footballers stepped on to A&M Studios’ historic soundstage in Los Angeles.

A month before John Barnes would implore his England team-mates to “hold and give, but do it at the right time” in a studio in London, the United States team were there to record their own rap – one they hoped would make the sport famous in America.

In a moment, some of Hollywood’s biggest celebrities would walk through the door to join them.

The plan was to record a novelty music video for a star-studded jock jam called Victory. The track celebrated the United States’ first trip to the…