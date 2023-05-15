USA TODAY Readers Say Jellystone Park Locations Are Among the Best in the Nation… – Press Release

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Mississippi finished among the top six RV parks in the nation in USA TODAY’s 10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice competition.



Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Mill Run, Pennsylvania was voted the number three RV park in the nation, while Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Burleson, Texas was voted number four in the nation. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Pelahatchie, Mississippi, which was voted the number one RV park in the nation last year, placed sixth this year.

All three Jellystone Park locations offer exceptional attractions and activities, including some of the best water zones in the country, complete with towering water slides. These parks also offer attractive RV sites and deluxe cabin and glamping accommodations.

“We are thrilled that USA TODAY readers consider Jellystone Park campgrounds to be among the best in the nation. The fact that three Jellystone Park locations placed among the top six RV parks in the nation speaks volumes,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing for Southfield, Michigan-based Camp Jellystone, which franchises more than 75 Jellystone Park locations across the U.S. and Canada. “Our franchisees are continually working to improve their parks and to provide the best family camping and glamping experiences available, which enable families to create memories they will always cherish.”

USA TODAY’s top ranked Jellystone Park locations have each made major improvements in recent years. The Mill Run location has added a new zero entry swimming pool with interactive water features and two 175-foot-long water slides while the Pelahatchie location added an additional slide to an existing splash park as well as a Water Wars game, laser tag, gem mining, human foosball, and a jumping pad. The Burleson location, for its part, has been adding a variety of new RV sites and glamping accommodations including but not limited to covered…