USA v Mexico: 4 gamers despatched off and recreation paused for homophobic chanting

Two scuffles between the players led to three of the four red cards

Four players were sent off and the game was paused because of homophobic chants as the United States beat Mexico 3-0 in the Concacaf Nations League semi-final.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic scored twice and Riccardo Pepi added a third for the US in the highly charged match.

Mexico’s Cesar Montes – for kicking Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun – and Gerardo Arteaga were dismissed along with US duo Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest.

The match was paused near the end because of homophobic chanting.

Pulisic put his side 2-0 up in Las Vegas before Montes was dismissed in the 69th minute for a wild tackle on forward Balogun, who was making his US debut after switching allegiance from England.

McKennie, who was on loan at Leeds United from Juventus last season, was sent off for his part in the scuffle.

Pepi added a third for the US in the 78th minute and both sides had another player red carded when Arteaga and Dest were sent off following…