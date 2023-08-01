USDA Expands Healthy Food Financing Initiative to Local and Regional Partnership… – Press Release

USDA and Reinvestment Fund will invite applications for the Local and Regional Healthy Food Financing Partnerships Program (HFFI Partnerships Program)

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is expanding the Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI) program to include public-private partnerships. USDA and Reinvestment Fund will invite applications for the Local and Regional Healthy Food Financing Partnerships Program (HFFI Partnerships Program) from August 1 to November 3.

Reinvestment Fund is a national Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) that serves as the fund manager and program administrator for HFFI.

$30 million in HFFI Partnerships Program grants is available through the Biden-Harris Administration’s American Rescue Plan. Eligible applicants include new or existing regional, state, or local public-private partnerships working to improve access to fresh, healthy food in underserved communities through technical and financial assistance to food retailers and enterprises.

The HFFI Partnerships Program is a part of The Healthy Food Financing Initiative (HFFI). HFFI works to improve access to healthy foods in underserved areas, create and preserve quality jobs and revitalize low-income communities. HFFI aims to build a more equitable food system that supports all Americans’ health and economic vibrancy.

Reinvestment Fund will hold an informational webinar for interested applicants to the HFFI Partnerships Program on September 7 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. For more information, including a link to the grant application, registration for the webinar, program updates and more, please visit www.investinginfood.com. Applications must be submitted to Reinvestment Fund no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 3.

To learn more about the HFFI Partnerships Program, visit www.investinginfood.com

