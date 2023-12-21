Usman Khawaja charged over black armband in assist of Gaza

Usman Khawaja scored 41 and 90 as Australia won the first Test by 360 runs

Australia opener Usman Khawaja has been charged by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in support of civilians in Gaza during the first Test against Pakistan.

Khawaja did not wear shoes bearing the words “all lives are equal” and “freedom is a human right” in Perth, as he had in training.

The ICC deemed him in breach of its clothing and equipment regulations.

Khawaja is free to play in the second Test, starting on 26 December.

However, he faces further sanctions if he wears an armband again or makes an on-field statement in support of Palestinians without the permission of the ICC and Cricket Australia.

At least 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been reported killed since Israel began bombing the territory in the wake of Hamas’ 7 October attacks, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Under ICC regulations, players cannot display messages of political, religious or racial causes…