Utah Transit Authority Upgrades Core Vehicle Maintenance Facilities with Stertil… – Press Release

STEVENSVILLE, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Heavy duty vehicle lift leader Stertil-Koni today announced that it has recently completed the installation of a broad array of the company’s ALI (Automotive Lift Institute) certified vehicle lifts at several Utah Transit Authority (UTA) maintenance locations – all designed to speed vehicle servicing, boost efficiency and enhance technician safety.

The stakes are high. UTA provides public bus service to customers throughout the entire Wasatch Front – an area that covers more than 1,400 square miles — and in a typical year will provide approximately 20 million bus trips. The organization’s mission is equally powerful: “The Utah Transit Authority moves Utah to a stronger economy, a cleaner environment, increased mobility, greater access to opportunity, and a better quality of life—all driven by safe, reliable transportation.”

That is precisely why ensuring vehicle uptime – supported by the latest technology — is so critical to the people of the region. Enter Stertil-Koni, which has provided multiple categories of heavy duty vehicle lifting systems to several of UTA’s maintenance facilities, including the recently expanded Meadowbrook Maintenance Facility, now with seven new service bays – all of which service UTA’s core bus fleet numbering 212 buses.

Noted Riley Williams, Manager of Vehicle Performance and Maintenance and someone who has served UTA for nearly a decade. “We never turn off the lights, and our ultimate mission at UTA is to move people, and to get riders safely where they need to be.”

Williams supervises the Meadowbrook Facility, which is UTA’s…