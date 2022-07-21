Uttar Pradesh MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan Urged MSMEs to Invest in the State at … – Press Release

– Smt. Mercy Epao, Jt Secretary Ministry of MSME, delivered a Keynote address at the SMEStreet GameChangers Forum and emphasized on central government’s proactive initiatives for MSME development.

– Shri P Udayakumar CMD of NSIC explained the contribution of MSME Schemes implemented by NSIC for the benefit of Indian MSMEs.

New Delhi, India, July 21, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Shri Rakesh Sachan, Cabinet Minister for Ministry of MSME and Khadi, Government of Uttar Pradesh, attended the SMEStreet GameChangers Forum 2022 Webinar as the Chief Guest and emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s MSME Policies and Shri Yogi Adityanath’s government’s commitment to MSMEs’ development in the state. Smt Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, Ministry of MSME, Govt of India, attended the event as the Guest of Honour and delivered her keynote address, highlighting flagship MSME policies and schemes that are designed to give a boost to MSMEs in order to bounce back on a growth path after the pandemic.

Shri Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME and Khadi in the UP Government, emphasised the UP Government’s commitment to creating a positive and safe environment for business.”We are working towards ensuring an all-around positive ecosystem for economic upliftment in the state. The last few years have shown a great level of enthusiasm from both MSMEs and the investor community from across the world in coming to our UP state.

Highlighting the first 100 days of the second term of the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh, the MSME Minister of UP mentioned the success of the Mega Loan Mela that Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath launched. Through this initiative, a loan of 16 thousand crores has been distributed to one lakh nine hundred thousand beneficiaries of the state.

The Minister also highlighted initiatives like the sanctioning of common facility centres in various districts under the One District, One Product common facility centre (CFC) saying, “Such schemes are helping MSMEs from smaller towns like Azamgarh,…