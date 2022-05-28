Uvalde taking pictures: San Francisco Giants’ Gabe Kapler ‘sad’ with nation

Tributes to the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde took place before baseball games this week

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler says he will not come out for the national anthem before games “until I feel better about the direction of our country”.

Kaplar, 46, says he is acting after the Robb Elementary School shooting.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

Ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick famously took a knee during the national anthem before San Francisco 49ers’ games in 2016 for a racial justice protest.

Kapler told reporters in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday: “I don’t expect it to move the needle necessarily, but it’s something I feel strongly enough about to take that step.”

He had earlier penned an essay external-link on his website explaining his unhappiness at standing for the national anthem following a minute’s silence for the victims before a game on Tuesday.

The 2021 National League Manager of the Year said: “We didn’t stop to…