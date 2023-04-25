V&A Capital Completes the Sale of Federal Steel Supply – Press Release

New York, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New York, New York –

V&A Capital (“V&A”) is pleased to announce that it has sold its portfolio company Federal Steel Supply, LLC (“FSS” or the “Company”) to a middle-market private equity firm.

Headquartered in Chesterfield, MO and with multiple facilities in Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico, FSS is a leading value-added distributor of industrial products including pipes, fittings, flanges and valves, and provides supporting value-add services.

Since V&A’s acquisition of FSS from its founders in August 2019, the Company has made significant investments in its people, technology, corporate infrastructure and footprint helping to accelerate FSS’ organic growth. In addition, in October of 2021, V&A originated, negotiated and completed a key complementary add-on acquisition of Process Piping Materials, a leading distributor of fittings, flanges and valves based in Lafayette, LA, which broadened FSS’ product offering, diversified its customer base and expanded its geographic reach. During V&A’s period of ownership, the Company grew from 1 to 5 distribution facilities serving customers in diverse end-markets throughout the US.

These efforts resulted in a greater than four-fold increase in revenue and almost six-fold increase in EBITDA in about 3.5 years.

V&A’s investors were rewarded with an extraordinary net return on invested capital of up to 30x.

Nicolò Vergani, Managing Partner of V&A, noted: “We acquired FSS because we believed we could drive the Company’s growth through product line expansion, add-on acquisitions and geographic and end-market diversification. All of the Company’s perceived competitive advantages that we identified during our due diligence, including its superior mill-direct supply network, diverse customer base, strong margins and outstanding management team have been realized and were successfully leveraged to build a national leader poised for continued growth.”

FSS CEO Scott Harris said: “I appreciate…