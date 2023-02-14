VAALCO Energy, Inc. Declares Increased Dividend and Provides Operational Update … – Press Release

HOUSTON, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VAALCO Energy, Inc. EGYEGY)) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.0625 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023 ($0.25 annualized), which is payable March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2023. The Company also provided an operational update including fourth quarter production, sales and capital spending.



Highlights