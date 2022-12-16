Vacationers stranded in Machu Picchu amid Peru protests

Editor’s Note — Sign up for Unlocking the World, CNN Travel’s weekly newsletter. Get news about destinations opening, inspiration for future adventures, plus the latest in aviation, food and drink, where to stay and other travel developments.

(CNN) — Tourists from around the world have been left stranded in the ancient city of Machu Picchu after Peru was plunged into a state of emergency following the arrest of the country’s president.

The main means of accessing the UNESCO World Heritage Site — the rail line — was suspended as violent protests broke out and supporters of the president set up roadblocks making it challenging to travel within the country, or to leave it.

Trains to and from Machu Picchu, the country’s most popular tourist destination, were halted on Tuesday according to a statement from PeruRail, Peru’s railway operator in the south and southeast regions of the country.