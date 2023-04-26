Vaisakhi Cup developed by Warwickshire CCC to spice up participation

Warwickshire CCC hosted an event to celebrate the Sikh festival of Vaisakhi

For 19-year-old Ria Gill, cricket is much more than just a hobby.

“It’s not about playing, it’s about the community, it’s about helping people and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for cricket,” she told BBC Sport.

Gill works as a volunteer coach at Warwickshire County Cricket Club while in her first year of studying biomedical science at the University of Sheffield.

And it’s through her work at Edgbaston that she was in attendance at the inaugural Vaisakhi Cup last weekend – a competition formed to celebrate the Sikh festival of the same name.

“Vaisakhi is important for me as it’s a time to reflect and connect with my roots and heritage and there’s this big sense of community and togetherness,” said Gill.

“It’s a reminder of those values and it’s an opportunity to check back in with your faith.

“This event helps with keeping healthy in a welcoming social atmosphere powered by sport.”

Gill started playing cricket…