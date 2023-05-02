Valaris Reports First Quarter 2023 Results – Valaris (NYSE:VAL) – Press Release

Valaris Limited VAL (“Valaris” or the “Company”) today reported first quarter 2023 results.

President and Chief Executive Officer Anton Dibowitz said, “In the first quarter, we achieved strong revenue efficiency of 99% and won new contracts and extensions with associated contract backlog of approximately $820 million, including a three-year contract offshore Brazil for which we will reactivate drillship VALARIS DS-8.”

Dibowitz added, “On our fourth quarter conference call we outlined a goal to enhance our capital structure, and we achieved this objective through our recently completed refinancing transaction, including the addition of a revolving credit facility. The refinancing increased our liquidity by almost $500 million, enhancing our capital allocation flexibility including our ability to return capital to shareholders.”

Dibowitz concluded, “We continue to be highly constructive on the outlook for the industry and our business, with increasing demand and constrained supply continuing to tighten the market. As a result of our strong business outlook and commitment to returning capital to shareholders, the Valaris Board of Directors has increased our share repurchase authorization to $300 million, and we intend to repurchase $150 million of shares by the end of the year. As we look ahead, we will continue executing our focused, value driven and responsible strategy to deliver value to all stakeholders.”

Financial and Operational Highlights