Valero Energy Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – Press Release

Reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $3.1 billion, or $8.15 per share, for the fourth quarter and $11.5 billion, or $29.04 per share, for the year

Reported adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $3.2 billion, or $8.45 per share, for the fourth quarter and $11.6 billion, or $29.16 per share, for the year

Reduced debt by $2.7 billion in 2022, bringing Valero’s aggregate debt reduction since the second half of 2021 to $4.0 billion

Successfully commenced operations of the new DGD Port Arthur plant in the fourth quarter

Valero Energy Corporation VLO “Valero”))) today reported net income attributable to Valero stockholders of $3.1 billion, or $8.15 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.0 billion, or $2.46 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $3.2 billion, or $8.45 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $988 million, or $2.41 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For 2022, net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $11.5 billion, or $29.04 per share, compared to $930 million, or $2.27 per share, in 2021. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release tables, adjusted net income attributable to Valero stockholders was $11.6 billion, or $29.16 per share, in 2022, compared to $1.2 billion, or $2.81 per share, in 2021.

Refining

The Refining segment reported operating income of $4.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.4 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. Refining throughput volumes averaged 3.0 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“Our refineries operated at a 97 percent capacity utilization rate in the fourth quarter, which is the…