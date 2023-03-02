Valex Solutions Announces Launch to Help Brands Maximize Their Revenue with AI a… – Press Release

Los Angelas, CA, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles and Miami-based specialized consultancy Valex Solutions, co-founded by former President of Forever 21, Alex Ok, and tech innovation expert V Ray, announced its official launch on February 22, 2023. The company aims to provide cutting-edge tech innovation solutions to help brands of all sizes evolve with the new era of the internet. Regardless of whether it’s a small indie brand or large conglomerate, Valex Solutions seamlessly integrates into the team to design optimal solutions for the brand’s goals.

Valex Solutions offers a comprehensive one-stop solution for brands that want to stay ahead of the curve with AI, Web3, AR/VR, data-driven marketing, and supply-chain/cross-border optimizations. By designing these strategies and leveraging leading technical partners for the end-to-end implementation, Valex Solutions makes it easier for brands to harness the power of new technologies and maximize their revenue.

Alex Ok has a proven track record of success, serving as the President of Forever 21 for nearly two decades and taking the brand from 100 stores to over 800, and a few hundred million in revenue to billions. Meanwhile, V Ray has worked with notable brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, LVMH, the Vatican, and more on tech innovation solutions, including AI, data-driven marketing, and Web3. Notably, V Ray designed an AI for BeneFit Cosmetics that yielded a strategy for increasing revenue by ~25% YoY while minimizing necessary changes to do so and helped Michelle Phan design a new tech product for her beauty community.

“For any brand to grow into a global leader, evolving with technology is essential. I saw it firsthand during my role at Forever 21.” Explains Alex, Co-Founder of Valex Solutions. “With the wisdom I learned from the invaluable experience of scaling Forever 21, I aim to help brands achieve their KPIs and establish as the most powerful, data-driven brands in the ecosystem.”

Valex Solutions…