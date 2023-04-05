Valley and Prospera Take Technology Advancements on the Road Launching the AgTec… – Press Release

Featuring the Latest Plant Insights Technology

Showcasing a culmination of the latest developments in AgTech, Valley and Prospera, companies of Valmont Industries, Inc. VMI kicked off their nationwide AgTech Tour 2023 at Valmont headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, further demonstrating their leadership in advancing agricultural productivity.

With growers facing challenges of elevated input costs and labor shortages, it puts a pinch on profitability and that’s where AgTech makes a difference.

Offering a diverse portfolio of AgTech solutions, farming operations can rest assured that technology advancements from Prospera and Valley can attribute to time and labor-saving measures, ground-truthing results, and effective input reduction all while maximizing profitability.

Leaning on his agricultural experience, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen addressed the audience emphasizing the importance of leading AgTech for greater efficiency and sustainability. “Today, we celebrate innovation and risk-taking, and celebrate the past, but get really fired up about the future,” stated Governor Pillen. “What extraordinary opportunities there are when you think of where we’ve been over the last hundred years and where we are today…we haven’t seen anything yet.”

By guiding growers to value-based tech they can reduce costly inputs by taking advantage of the pivots already in the field to remediate plant-level issues. The technology from Prospera and Valley, affords growers a healthier crop and greater profitability.

Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and CEO of Valmont Industries stated, “Growers are experts in maximizing yields, but increasing profits through reducing inputs is gaining traction due to cost increases in recent…