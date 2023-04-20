Valor PayTech Announces Sponsorship and Exhibitor Participation at ETA Transact … – Press Release

Valor PayTech has announced its participation as an exhibitor and sponsor in the biggest show in the payments industry.

Valor PayTech, a rapidly-growing fintech provider of end-to-end, processor-agnostic unified commerce solutions, announced their sponsorship and exhibitor participation at ETA Transact 2023.

Valor PayTech will exhibit its latest products and solutions at this year’s ETA Transact. Most notably, they will offer in-person demos of their Dual Pricing solution, which CEO Eric Bernstein will discuss in the panel session titled From Zero to Hero with Dual Price on Tuesday, April 25th, at 3:40 pm on the Opportunity stage.

“I’m honored to be a panelist and am looking forward to sharing insights with others in the industry,” said Eric Bernstein, CEO of Valor PayTech. “I’m also excited to see our partners, as I’m proud of the success and growth we’ve achieved together. This show is a celebration of our hard work.”

The Valor team will introduce several new digital products such as Passage .js, The Vault, a new portal with an enhanced UI & UX, and the expansion of their e-commerce offerings. Attendees can learn more by visiting Booth 1521 and at the Meetup: What’s Next for Embedded Payments at the Transformation stage on Tuesday, April 25th, at 4:25 pm.

In recent months, Valor expanded its strategic division with new hires, SVP of Integrated Payments & Strategy, Riaz Ladha, and VP of Integrated Payments & Sales, Eric Kirk. The team will prioritize strategic partnerships by launching easy-to-implement APIs and integrated solutions for unified commerce.

“We are thrilled to be participating at ETA Transact 2023 as a sponsor,” said Abubacker Nainamohamed, CTO of Valor PayTech. “The team is anticipating a great show as we continue to bring new solutions to market. We look forward to making new connections and introducing attendees to our strategic division.”

Where to find Valor Paytech at ETA Transact 2023.