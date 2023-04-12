ValOre Files Technical Report for the Angilak Property, Nunavut Territory, Canad… – Press Release

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ValOre Metals Corp. ((“ValOre”, TSX‐V: VO, OTCQB:KVLQF, Frankfurt: KEQ0, “the Company”)) today announced the filing a technical report, in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”), for the Company’s Angilak Property (“Angilak”), titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Angilak Property, Kivalliq Region, Nunavut, Canada” (the “Technical Report”) and dated March 31, 2023 (with an effective date of March 1, 2023).



The Technical Report was prepared and compiled for ValOre Metals Corp. and Labrador Uranium by independent representatives of APEX Geoscience Ltd., Michael B. Dufresne, and Philo Schoeman, each of whom is a “qualified person” (within the meaning of NI 43-101). The Technical Report supersedes the prior technical report on the Project dated March 1, 2013, and was completed as a part of the March 14, 2023 Definitive Agreement to sell 100% interest in Angilak to Labrador Uranium. CLICK HERE for ValOre’s news release dated March 14, 2023.

The Technical Report can be found on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Option and Warrant Repricing

ValOre has submitted an application for TSX Venture Exchange approval for the repricing of 11,550,000 options and 11,700,000 warrants granted and up to 8,750,000 warrants to be issued upon closing of the current ValOre private placement. See schedule of the proposed number of options and warrants and respective exercise prices and expiration dates below.

Options proposed for repricing

Number of Options Current Exercise Price Expiry Date 3,525,000 $0.25 September 6, 2024 1,425,000 $0.30 August 10, 2023 6,600,000 $0.45 December 9, 2024

Warrants proposed for repricing

Number of Warrants Current Exercise Price Expiry Date 3,525,000 $0.25 September 6, 2024 1,575,000 $0.30 August 10, 2023 6,600,000 $0.45 December 9, 2024 8,750,000 $0.30 Will be dated upon close of current private placement

The repricing of the options and warrants would only be…