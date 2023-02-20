Value Based Care Payment Global Market Report 2023 – Press Release

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Major players in the value based care payment market are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Nextstep Solutions, Athena Health, NXGN Management LLC. and McKesson Corporation.

The global value based care payment market will grow from $2.2 billion in 2022 to $2.47 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The Russia–Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The value based care payment market is expected to grow from $3.73 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.9%.

The value-based care payment market includes revenues earned by entities by providing hospital value-based purchasing programs (VBP) and value-based care services.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Value-based care payment is a type of payment that compensates providers for both efficiency and effectiveness by linking payments for care delivery to the level of care they deliver. Value-based care payment is a system in which healthcare providers such as hospitals are paid based on patient’s health outcome, quality, efficiency, cost, and patient experience.

The main types of models in value based care payment are accountable care organization (ACO), bundled payments, patient-centered medical home (PCMH), and pay for performance (P4P).A healthcare organization that connects provider compensation to quality measurements and cost-cutting measures is known as an accountable care organization.

The different deployment modes…