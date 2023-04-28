ValueAct Capital Responds to Letter from the Board of Seven & i Holdings – Press Release

Company has mischaracterized nature of ValueAct’s efforts to improve Seven & i’s governance and strategy
Improving the leadership and governance process is what is at stake in ValueAct’s proposals
Seven & i has refused to respond substantively to ValueAct’s detailed strategic analysis
Full letter and related materials available at https://valueact.com/presentations/
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ValueAct Capital (“ValueAct”), a global investment firm who has been a major shareholder of Seven & i Holdings (“Seven & i” or “the Company”) since 2020, today sent an open letter (see attached) to the Board of Seven & i in response to their public communication on April 25, 2023.
ValueAct has earned its reputation as a collaborative and constructive partner to companies over decades, helping drive successful transformations and long-term value creation. ValueAct has engaged in good faith with Seven & i and its leadership for multiple years. The Board of Seven & i, however, has repeatedly refused to engage in constructive dialogue regarding the Company’s strategic direction and has now resorted to mischaracterizing ValueAct’s efforts to improve the Company’s governance and performance for the benefit of all shareholders. As detailed in the letter, the Company has:
- Mischaracterized the nature of ValueAct’s efforts. ValueAct rejects the Company’s attempts to misinform shareholders by implying that ValueAct’s campaign is to “force a hasty” spin-off of the CVS business. Shareholders are NOT being asked to vote on a spin-off but rather to vote in favor of a proposal that creates a truly independent board, which would conduct a careful and deliberate succession process for the Presidency and consider all alternatives available to the Company from the perspective of maximizing shareholder value and corporate value.
- Dismissed ValueAct’s concerns over recordings, which is emblematic of weak leadership. The Company’s recording of shareholders without consent is the latest…