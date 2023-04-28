ValueAct Capital Responds to Letter from the Board of Seven & i Holdings – Press Release

Company has mischaracterized nature of ValueAct’s efforts to improve Seven & i’s governance and strategy

Improving the leadership and governance process is what is at stake in ValueAct’s proposals

Seven & i has refused to respond substantively to ValueAct’s detailed strategic analysis

Full letter and related materials available at https://valueact.com/presentations/

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ValueAct Capital (“ValueAct”), a global investment firm who has been a major shareholder of Seven & i Holdings (“Seven & i” or “the Company”) since 2020, today sent an open letter (see attached) to the Board of Seven & i in response to their public communication on April 25, 2023.

ValueAct has earned its reputation as a collaborative and constructive partner to companies over decades, helping drive successful transformations and long-term value creation. ValueAct has engaged in good faith with Seven & i and its leadership for multiple years. The Board of Seven & i, however, has repeatedly refused to engage in constructive dialogue regarding the Company’s strategic direction and has now resorted to mischaracterizing ValueAct’s efforts to improve the Company’s governance and performance for the benefit of all shareholders. As detailed in the letter, the Company has: