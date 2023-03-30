Van Lanschot Kempen releases Stewardship and Sustainable Investment Report 2022 – Press Release

Amsterdam/’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 30 March 2023



Van Lanschot Kempen today publishes its Stewardship and Sustainable Investment Report 2022. The report offers clients, shareholders and other stakeholders a detailed insight on what has been achieved in 2022 in terms of sustainable themes and activities. This year for the first time we are reporting as one brand on our sustainability efforts for all our client groups; our institutional, semi-institutional and private clients.

The full report can be downloaded from the website: www.vanlanschotkempen.com/stewardship-and-sustainable-investment-report-2022

Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; [email protected]



Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; [email protected]

