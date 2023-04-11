Vanderbilt University, Silicon Ranch, NES, and TVA Flip the Switch on the Vander… – Press Release

Facility supports Vanderbilt University’s goal to power its campus entirely with renewable energy

Silicon Ranch Corporation, one of the nation’s largest independent power producers and a community-focused renewable energy company, joined Vanderbilt University, Nashville Electric Service (NES), and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) today to “flip the switch” on the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm, a 35-megawatt (MW AC ) solar facility located in Bedford County, Tennessee.

First announced in 2020, the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm is the result of a landmark agreement as the first project contracted under TVA’s nationally recognized Green Invest program, which matches demand for green power from diverse commercial, industrial, and institutional customers with new utility-scale solar projects located in the Tennessee Valley.

Nashville-based Silicon Ranch developed and funded the project and hired more than 250 craft workers to build the solar facility. The company will also serve as the long-term owner and operator, a disciplined approach Silicon Ranch takes with every project it develops. As both the landowner and operator, Silicon Ranch will remain invested in and committed to the continued success and economic viability of the surrounding community. The company invested more than $50 million to install the Vanderbilt I Solar Farm, and over the years to come, the project will generate millions of dollars in new tax revenue for Bedford County to support local infrastructure and schools, among other community-identified priorities.

In 2022, Silicon Ranch also donated 30 acres of its project site to the city of Shelbyville and Bedford County to support the recruitment of Duksan Eletera America, Inc. Later that year, Governor Bill Lee joined state and local officials to welcome Duksan Electera, who is investing $95 million to locate its first manufacturing facility in North America, which will create more than 100 new jobs.

“The Vanderbilt I Solar Farm demonstrates what is…