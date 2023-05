Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs (VAB, VSB, VSC, VLB,… – Press Release

TORONTO, May 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final May 2023 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on June 01, 2023 will receive cash distributions payable on June 08, 2023. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Vanguard ETF® TSX Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment Frequency Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.061588 92203E101 CA92203E1016 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.049150 92203G106 CA92203G1063 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.066118 92203N101 CA92203N1015 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.071591 92211H104 CA92211H1047 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.073959 92210P107 CA92210P1071 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.052095 92210N102 CA92210N1024 Monthly Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF 0.085871 92211X109 CA92211X1096 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.067226 92203B107 CA92203B1076 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.162451 92203Q104 CA92203Q1046 Monthly

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $80 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $54 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2023) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.5 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.1 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of February 28, 2023). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia….