Vanner Inc. begins serial production of their IAP2 Total Accessory Electrificat… – Press Release

Vanner Inc. is pleased to announce that Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) will be receiving over ninety (90) GILLIG electric hybrid buses equipped with Vanner’s Increase Accessory Power 2™ (IAP2™). IAP2™ will provide total accessory electrification, powering air conditioning, air compressor, electric fans and all 12V/24V loads. IAP2™ converts and manages accessory electrical energy from the Allison eGen Flex™ Electric Hybrid System. Additionally, IAP2™ powers all accessories continuously when the bus operates in pure EV-Mode.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230814251498/en/

Vanner’s (IAP2™) Increased Accessory Power 2™ – Total Accessory Electrification for Allison eGen Flex™ (Graphic: Business Wire)

Major components of IAP2™ are: (1) High Voltage Distribution Module® (HVDM®), a smart high voltage power distribution module in constant communication with the Allison eGen Flex™ Electric Hybrid System; (2) Vanner Export Power Inverter (VEPI) converting 600VDC to 230VAC 3-Phase; (3) Hybrid Beltless Alternator® (HBA®) converting 600VDC to 28VDC. These buses will have Dual Air-Cooled HBAs producing five hundred (500) amperes.

The Allison eGen Flex™ Electric Hybrid System with Vanner’s IAP2™ received certification from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) with a Cummins Inc. engine.

“Vanner Inc. has maintained a long relationship with Santa Clara VTA, Gillig, and Allison Transmission. We are honored to be a part of the new Gillig delivery with Allison’s eGen Flex™ Electric Hybrid System and our Increased Accessory Power 2™ (IAP2™) enabling both electric hybrid and zero emission EV operation,” said Steve Funk, President, Vanner Inc.

IAP2™ is also directly applicable to heavy-duty zero-emission battery and fuel cell vehicles.

About Vanner Inc. – Vanner is a groundbreaking systems integrator providing engineering excellence and…