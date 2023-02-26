Vapor IO Brings Edge Monetization to Cellnex in Europe Using AWS Outposts – Press Release

Cellnex is the first company to host Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid® platform in Europe, and will now be hosting AWS Outposts to enable edge services.

AWS Outposts join other cloud platforms on the Kinetic Grid to provide stable, low latency edge and network services for AWS customers.

Vapor IO, developers of the Kinetic Grid® platform, the world’s first Open Grid network for delivering edge services, and Cellnex are working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to bring AWS Outposts to Cellnex’s carrier-neutral edge data centers. The AWS Outposts will be capable of hosting edge services that integrate with AWS Regions and will be available first in Barcelona, Spain.

Enterprises and cloud technology providers looking for a seamless way to extend their applications to the edge can use familiar AWS services in an edge environment while also connecting back to the AWS Regions. Bringing AWS’ proven and familiar services to the Kinetic Grid creates a faster path to monetization of edge services for telecom service providers and mobile network operators.

“Building applications that extend from the core to the edge has never been easier,” said Cole Crawford, Founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “The new AWS Outposts are the perfect form factors for edge deployments. They are self-contained and remotely manageable, creating a performant operating environment for applications that use AWS services. Developers that build AWS-based applications at the core can now extend those skills all the way to the edge.”

In January of this year, Vapor IO and Cellnex announced their partnership to bring Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid to Europe. The first European Kinetic Grid is currently being deployed in Barcelona and extends the reach of the 36 markets already served by Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid in the United States. Via its partnership with Cellnex, Vapor IO plans to expand throughout Europe over the next couple of years thanks to the vast infrastructure for digital services that Cellnex currently…