VAR: PGMOL replaces official Darren England after Liverpool error

Darren England has been replaced as the fourth official for Sunday’s Premier League game between Nottingham Forest and Brentford after his error as the video assistant referee during Liverpool’s defeat at Tottenham.

England failed to overturn an incorrect decision on the pitch to disallow a Luis Diaz goal for offside as the Reds were beaten 2-1 on Saturday.

Dan Cook was assistant VAR for the game and he has been replaced as assistant referee for the game between Fulham and Chelsea on Monday.

“Craig Pawson will now assume England’s duties as fourth official at the City Ground while Eddie Smart will take over from Cook as assistant referee at Craven Cottage,” said referees’ body PGMOL.

Cook, England and Michael Oliver, who was the fourth official at Spurs, were also part of a match officiating team in charge of a league game in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The Football Association had approved the trip and the trio arrived back in London on Friday to prepare for Saturday’s game.