Vaughan taking pictures: 5 individuals killed in a ‘horrendous’ rental taking pictures in Toronto, police say





CNN

—



Five people were killed in a shooting at a condominium in a Toronto suburb Sunday night, police said, a “terrible” crime that came amid Canada’s efforts to tighten its gun control laws.

After responding to an active shooting call about 7:20 p.m. at the residential building in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, police found a “horrendous scene where numerous victims were deceased,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said at a news conference. A male gunman, 73, was shot by an officer during a confrontation and died, the chief said.

Constable Laura Nicolle told CNN the incident was the “most terrible call I’ve seen in my entire career.”

Officials identified the suspect as Francesco Villi, 73, who was a resident of the building. Villi died on the third floor following an interaction with officers, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said during…