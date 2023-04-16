Vaxcyte to Host Webcast and Conference Call to Discuss Results from Phase 2 Stud… – Press Release

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vaxcyte, Inc. PCVX, a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced it will hold a webcast and conference call tomorrow, April 17, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss results from the Phase 2 study of VAX-24, the Company’s lead, broad-spectrum 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate, in adults aged 65 and older and full six-month safety data from both adult Phase 2 studies.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800)-267-6316 (domestic) or (203)-518-9783 (international) and refer to conference ID PCVX0417. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Vaxcyte corporate website at www.vaxcyte.com . After the live webcast, the event will remain archived on the Vaxcyte website for 30 days.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing PCV being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-31, a 31-valent PCV candidate; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate…