Vegan Cheese Market size is set to grow by USD 1,267.56 million from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The global vegan cheese market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,267.56 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period. Europe is estimated to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The regional market has grown steadily in recent years, fueled by increasing demand for plant-based alternatives to traditional dairy products. European consumers opt for vegan and vegetarian diets for health and ethical reasons. Additionally, concerns about the environmental impact of the dairy industry and animal welfare have also contributed to the rising popularity of vegan cheese. Furthermore, the growing trend toward plant-based diets isn’t just limited to vegans and vegetarians. Hence, such factors drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

What’s New?

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vegan Cheese Market – Segmentation Assessment Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on source (soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).