Vegan Food Market size to grow by USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026|Growing nu… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The vegan food market size is set to grow by USD 21.46 billion between 2021 and 2026 and register a CAGR of 12.25%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report also covers the following areas:

Vegan Food Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Dairy Alternative



Meat Alternative



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The vegan food market share growth by the dairy alternative segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing demand for dairy alternative products is due to the rising vegan population and awareness regarding lactose intolerance. Dairy alternatives in a vegan diet are rich in fiber, antioxidants, and beneficial botanical compounds. It is also rich in potassium, magnesium, folic acid, and vitamins A, C, and E. The major growth driver of the dairy alternatives segment in the vegan food market is due to the rising consumption of plant-based dairy products. Hence, increasing demand for dairy alternatives will drive the growth of the vegan food market during the forecast period.

Vegan Food Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the vegan food market include Amys Kitchen Inc., Bega Cheese Ltd., Beyond Meat Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Danone SA, Earths Own Food Co. Inc., Eden Foods Inc., First Grade International, Fresh Start, Living Harvest Foods, Maple Leaf Foods…