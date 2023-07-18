Vegan Protein Powder Market is Expected to Valuation of US$ 9.07 Billion by 2033… – Press Release

NEWARK, Del, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Future Market Insight, the Global Vegan Protein Powder Market will reach US$ 9.07 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.4%. This anticipated growth signifies a remarkable upsurge from its projected worth of US$ 4.63 billion in 2023.



There has been a significant increase in people adopting vegan and vegetarian diets worldwide. Ethical considerations, environmental concerns, and personal health benefits motivate individuals to embrace plant-based lifestyles. As a result, the demand for plant-based protein powders has skyrocketed. Plant-based protein powders offer a convenient and accessible source of Protein without relying on animal-derived ingredients.

The increasing desire for protein supplements to enhance well-being and promote good health greatly contributes to expanding the vegan protein supplement market. The fast-paced nature of modern lifestyles and busy schedules have led to a higher demand for convenient protein sources. Moreover, vegan protein powders offer a suitable alternative for individuals who are lactose intolerant or have other dietary restrictions.

Given their high amino acid content, protein powder supplements are also gaining popularity among fitness enthusiasts seeking muscle development. Vegan protein powders have recently gained considerable popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. These powders are derived from plant-based sources such as peas, rice, hemp, soy, and other legumes. They offer a convenient and effective way to increase protein intake, which is crucial for muscle repair and growth.

Get your hands on this Sample Report to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in this Market. Download your copy now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12549

The increasing popularity of plant-based milk alternatives has significantly contributed to the rising demand for vegan protein powders. Soy milk, almond milk, and…