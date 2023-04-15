Velotric launches smart and stealthy e-bikes for urban riders – Press Release

Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST, the latest additions to the brand’s growing offering, feature advanced E-series drive systems and intelligent features for convenience and security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today Velotric, established manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, launched direct sales of Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST, two sleek and intelligent e-bikes designed for urban riding and beyond. The new bikes are the latest additions to Velotric’s e-bike catalog, and are fueled by the company’s new proprietary E-series drive system (E35 / E35+). Thunder 1 is available for $1,799 USD in Frozen Blue or Crystal Black, whereas Thunder 1 ST is $1,499 USD in Lava and Sand.

According to Adam Zhang, Co-Founder of Velotric, “We’re thrilled to announce the launch of our Thunder 1 series and are delighted to bring bikes of this quality at this price to the market. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the thrill of riding a bike, and with our newest models, we’re providing people with a stylish, versatile, and accessible option for their daily commutes and adventures.”

Because of their integrated electrical components to ensure a clean and sleek look, Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST are designed to look just like regular bikes. They weigh an ultralight 36lbs / 16kg, are equipped with a host of smart features, and have top of the line technical specs to provide riders with the ultimate cycling experience. Components include TEKTRO HD-R280 hydraulic disc brakes, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, PROWHEEL narrow-wide chainring, Novatec thru-axle hubs, e-bike puncture-resistant tires, and Selle Royal saddles.

“We’ve spent countless hours designing and testing our Thunder series bikes to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance, convenience, and safety,” said Co-Founder and Head of R&D, Eric Xiao. “This is the first time we’re using a torque PAS sensor and developed our Smart+ Hub system, which is packed with IoT sensors, making Thunder 1 our…