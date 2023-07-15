Velotric unveils heavy-duty cargo e-bike and compact utility e-bike – Press Release

Velotric Packer 1 and Velotric Go 1 offer unmatched performance in the format of lighter bikes with longer range and superior cargo capacity

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Today Velotric, established manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, launched direct sales of two new bikes—the Velotric Packer 1, a heavy-duty cargo e-bike and the Velotric Go 1, a compact utility e-bike. Designed to meet the needs of urban dwellers seeking versatile, sustainable, and cost-effective transportation options, these bikes set out to redefine the way people run errands and embark on short-range adventure thanks to their substantial payload and cargo load capacities. Velotric Packer 1 and Velotric Go 1 are priced at $1,999 USD and $1,799 USD respectively on the brand’s website.

Velotric Packer 1 has a payload capacity of 440 lbs and an exceptional rear cargo load capacity of 176 lbs. It features a 750W/1200W peak rear hub motor with 75Nm torque, providing top speeds of 25 MPH. With a range of 52 miles (pedal assist) or 45 miles (throttle only), it is suitable for riders ranging from 5’3” to 6’6.” Velotric Go 1 has a payload capacity of 440 lbs and a rear cargo load capacity of 120 lbs. It is equipped with a 500W/900W peak rear hub motor with 65Nm torque, allowing for top speeds of 25 MPH. With a range of 55 miles (pedal assist) or 48 miles (throttle only), it fits riders from 5’0″ to 6’6.”

With a host of accessory options, riders can customize the perfect configuration of Velotric Go 1 and Velotric Packer 1 whether it’s a family picnic, a short camping trip, grocery shopping, or ferrying the kids to school. The brand’s proprietary Velopower H75 (Packer 1) and H50 (Go 1) Drive Systems deliver exceptional power, range, and fun, making every ride a breeze.

“Safety is a top priority for us and our new utility series reflects this commitment,” said Adam Zhang, Co-Founder of Velotric. “Carrying heavier loads means that we have to design the bikes with a lower center of…