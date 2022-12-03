Venezuela and Chevron signal oil contract in Caracas





CNN

—



The Venezuelan government and American oil company Chevron have signed a contract in Caracas on Friday to resume operations in Venezuela, according to the country’s state broadcaster VTV.

“This contract aims to continue with the productive and development activities in this energy sector, framed within our Constitution and the Venezuelan laws that govern oil activity in the country,” said Venezuelan oil minister Tareck El Aissami, who was slapped with United States sanctions in 2017.

He attended the signing ceremony along with representatives from Venezuelan state-owned oil and natural gas company PDVSA and Chevron.

April 2023 will mark Chevron’s 100th anniversary in Venezuela, El Aissami said at the event.

The move comes after the United States granted Chevron limited authorization to resume pumping oil from Venezuela last week, following an…