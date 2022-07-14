Venezuela lashes out at Bolton’s coup declare

Venezuela’s National Assembly voted on Thursday to condemn the comments by former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. Its leader Jorge Rodriguez described the apparent admission as “an extraordinary feat of brazenness.”

Rodriguez, a psychiatrist who often deploys clinical terms in political battles, also accused Bolton of being a “psychopath.”

In an interview on Wednesday, Bolton told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he had “helped plan coups d’etat — not here, but, you know, other places.”

He was the Trump’s White House point person in dealing with Venezuela’s 2019 constitutional crisis, which saw a group of opposition politicians attempt to restore democracy in the country by removing authoritarian leader Nicolas Maduro by force.

Adding fuel to suspicions in Caracas was the fact that Bolton’s remark, made in passing while discussing the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, was followed by a reference to Venezuela. He said he had written about Venezuela’s political crisis in his memoir…