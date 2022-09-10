Venice Movie Pageant pink carpet: The very best movie star style on present

Written by Leah Dolan, CNN

As the 79th installment of the Venice Film Festival draws to a close, there’s been no shortage of celebrity fashion moments thanks to premieres like Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver, the buzzy “Don’t Worry Darling” directed by Olivia Wilde featuring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh, as well as “Blonde” — Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic with Ana de Armas.

Timothée Chalamet in a backless Haider Ackerman look at the “Bones And All” red carpet premiere. Credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Over the week, we’ve seen Timothée Chalamet in a now-viral backless Haider Ackerman look at the “Bones And All” premiere, as well as Florence Pugh’s much anticipated red carpet appearance in an dazzling hand-sequined Valentino gown for the screening of “Don’t Worry Darling.” On Thursday, Armas wore a classical custom-made, hand-pleated pink mousseline dress from Louis Vuitton to receive an 14-minute standing ovation for her…