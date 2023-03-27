Venminder Recognized as a Best Place to Work in Kentucky 2023 – Press Release

Venminder, the leading provider of third-party risk solutions, has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work in Kentucky, recognizing its exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Venminder, the leading provider of third-party risk solutions, has been named a 2023 Best Place to Work in Kentucky, recognizing its exemplary standard of excellence for both employee engagement and business success.

“We’re very proud and excited for Venminder to receive this recognition for the fourth consecutive year,” said James Hyde, CEO of Venminder. ” We remained committed to maintaining a vibrant and engaging company culture that provides both our team and our customers with exceptional experiences. Our amazing employees inspire us every day with their enthusiasm, creativity, and dedication to our mission. We are immensely grateful for their shared vision and passion for this exciting journey.”

More than 1,200 customers use Venminder to manage the entire end-to-end vendor lifecycle, from onboarding new vendors, to ongoing management and continuous monitoring, to offboarding vendors. Having mastered combining technology with the human experience, Venminder’s innovative platform enables customers to manage and monitor vendors, contracts, due diligence tasks, questionnaires, and risk assessments. This is enhanced further through Venminder’s team of subject matter experts, who can take the workload from customers by chasing vendors for documents, assessing those documents, and providing qualified risk ratings for more informed decisions. With thousands of completed vendor risk assessments available, Venminder can also often speed up the evaluation process on vendors. To add to Venminder’s unique and innovative portfolio of solutions, Venminder recently launched Venmonitor™, a new software tool that brings the industry’s best risk intelligence data into one central location, allowing…