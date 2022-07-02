Vera Pauw: Republic of Eire boss reveals rape and assault in Dutch soccer

Vera Pauw thanked the Football Association of Ireland for their support in her statement

Warning: This story contains some descriptions of sexual assault

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she was raped and sexually assaulted by three different men involved in Dutch football.

The 59-year-old, who played for the Netherlands and managed them for six years, has been the Irish boss since 2019.

In a statement released on Twitter, she said: “For 35 years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my team-mates, my players, my colleagues and, I can now accept, from myself.”

She says she was raped by a “prominent football official” when she was a young player – and later sexually assaulted by two other men.

All three were employed in Dutch football at the time of the incidents, her statement said.

In response, the Dutch FA said it had launched an independent investigation in the past, with Pauw’s co-operation, and admitted it had made mistakes.

“We acknowledge the errors…