Vericel Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year 2023 F… – Press Release

Record First Quarter Total Revenue of $41 Million



MACI Revenue Increased 32% to $34.2 Million

Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance Raised to $184-$192 Million

Conference Call Today at 8:30am Eastern Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vericel Corporation VCEL, a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided updated full-year 2023 financial guidance.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total net revenue of $41.0 million

MACI ® net revenue of $34.2 million and Epicel ® net revenue of $6.8 million

net revenue of $34.2 million and Epicel net revenue of $6.8 million Gross margin of 65%

Net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million

Operating cash flow of $7.9 million

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $139 million in cash and investments, and no debt



Business Highlights and Updates

Record first quarter total revenue

Highest first quarter MACI revenue since launch, representing growth of 32% compared to the prior year

Highest number of surgeons taking MACI biopsies and second highest number of MACI biopsies in a quarter since launch

11 th straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow

straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow MACI arthroscopic delivery program remains on track for an anticipated 2024 commercial launch

Tracking ahead of initial goals on NexoBrid ® Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee submissions and approvals at target burn centers

Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee submissions and approvals at target burn centers NexoBrid selected for inclusion in the pre-conference healthcare professional educational sessions at the upcoming American Burn Association (ABA) annual meeting with hands-on lab demonstrations by leading burn surgeons



“The Company had a very strong start to the year, delivering record quarterly MACI and total revenue and another quarter of profitability and operating cash flow,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “MACI has continued on its high-growth trajectory with first…