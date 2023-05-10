Vericel Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises Full-Year 2023 F… – Press Release

Record First Quarter Total Revenue of $41 Million
MACI Revenue Increased 32% to $34.2 Million
Full-Year 2023 Revenue Guidance Raised to $184-$192 Million
Conference Call Today at 8:30am Eastern Time
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vericel Corporation VCEL, a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, today reported financial results and business highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, and provided updated full-year 2023 financial guidance.
First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total net revenue of $41.0 million
- MACI® net revenue of $34.2 million and Epicel® net revenue of $6.8 million
- Gross margin of 65%
- Net loss of $7.5 million, or $0.16 per diluted share
- Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million
- Operating cash flow of $7.9 million
- As of March 31, 2023, the Company had approximately $139 million in cash and investments, and no debt
Business Highlights and Updates
- Record first quarter total revenue
- Highest first quarter MACI revenue since launch, representing growth of 32% compared to the prior year
- Highest number of surgeons taking MACI biopsies and second highest number of MACI biopsies in a quarter since launch
- 11th straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow
- MACI arthroscopic delivery program remains on track for an anticipated 2024 commercial launch
- Tracking ahead of initial goals on NexoBrid® Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee submissions and approvals at target burn centers
- NexoBrid selected for inclusion in the pre-conference healthcare professional educational sessions at the upcoming American Burn Association (ABA) annual meeting with hands-on lab demonstrations by leading burn surgeons
“The Company had a very strong start to the year, delivering record quarterly MACI and total revenue and another quarter of profitability and operating cash flow,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel. “MACI has continued on its high-growth trajectory with first…