Verisign Reports Internet Has 350.4 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End… – Press Release

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that the fourth quarter of 2022 closed with 350.4 million domain name registrations across all top-level domains (TLDs), an increase of 0.5 million domain name registrations, or 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.1,2 Domain name registrations have increased by 8.7 million, or 2.6%, year over year.1,2

The .com and .net TLDs had a combined total of 173.8 million domain name registrations in the domain name base3 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of 0.4 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, compared to the third quarter of 2022. The .com and .net TLDs had a combined increase of 0.3 million domain name registrations, or 0.2%, year over year. As of Dec. 31, 2022, the .com domain name base totaled 160.5 million domain name registrations, and the .net domain name base totaled 13.2 million domain name registrations.

New .com and .net domain name registrations totaled 9.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 10.6 million domain name registrations at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021.

Total country-code TLD (ccTLD) domain name registrations were 133.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 0.7 million domain name registrations, or 0.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.1,2 ccTLDs increased by 5.7 million domain name registrations, or 4.5%, year over year. The top 10 ccTLDs, as of Dec. 31, 2022, were .cn, .de, .uk, .nl, .ru, .br, .au, .eu, .fr, and .it.1,2

Verisign publishes The Domain Name Industry Brief to provide internet users throughout the world with statistical and analytical research and data on the domain name industry. The Domain Name Industry Brief for the fourth quarter 2022, as well as previous briefs, can be obtained at verisign.com/dnib.

About Verisign

