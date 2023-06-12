Veristat Acquires European Medical Writing Consultancy Scinopsis – Press Release

Expands Medical Writing Team, Helping Sponsors Communicate the Value of Their Data Globally

Veristat, a scientific-minded global clinical research organization (CRO), has acquired Scinopsis, a European medical writing consultancy with a 17-year track record of delivering regulatory and medical communication documents of the highest quality to the biopharmaceutical industry. The acquisition strengthens Veristat’s ability to meet growing client demand in one of its highest-valued service areas as the range of clinical trial content expands and the importance of regulatory documentation increases.

Based in Fréjus, France with an office in Brighton, UK, Scinopsis brings synergistic competencies to Veristat’s existing medical writing team. Scinopsis writers are highly qualified scientists with most members of the team holding a Ph.D. or M.D degree. The team has extensive experience meeting the requirements of regulatory organizations in Europe and the United States, with mastery in reporting and filing documents including clinical trial and regulatory documents and medical communications, along with medical device plans, reports, publications, and patient-friendly communications. Many staff members have held previous roles in biopharmaceutical environments across clinical and pre-clinical research, medical writing, and project management.

“Effective medical writing in the clinical and regulatory realm has always been important, yet with the increasing complexity of today’s diverse scientific solutions and novel therapeutics it is essential,” said Patrick Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Veristat. “Medical writing informs critical decisions being made during clinical research, regulatory approval, and post-marketing. Expanding our medical writing capabilities globally was a business imperative, and I am thrilled to have Scinopsis join with Veristat. Our strength continues to be the combined capabilities of our exceptional team.”

Medical writing for rare…